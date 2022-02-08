Hyundai, Kia Warn 500,000 Owners To Park Outside Due To Fire Risk

Hyundai and Kia are warning owners of nearly 500,000 vehicles that they may fall victim to a potential defect that would cause the automobiles to spontaneously catch fire while parked outside, CNN reports.

Hyundai Motor Company reports "foreign contaminants" can cause the anti-lock brake computer module to short circuit, which lead to the possibility of the engine compartment catching fire on the following vehicles included in the recall:

2016-18 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs

2017-18 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL models

2014-15 Hyundai Tucson SUVs

2016-18 Kia K900 sedans

2014-16 Kia Sportage SUVs.

In total, the recall includes 357,830 Hyundai and 126,747 Kia vehicles.

Owners of the vehicles included in the recall can take their automobiles to dealers to inspect their anti-lock braking control module to be replaced.

Additionally, dealers will replace a fuse that controls the electric current to the anti-lock braking control unit, all of which will be free as part of the recall.

Hyundai Motor Company is the parent company of Kia Corporation and the two automobile brands share engineering between various models in South Korea, though they operate as two separate companies in the U.S.

Kia confirmed in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it was aware of three of its vehicles catching fire, CNN reports.

The companies said owners could still drive their vehicles safely, but warned that they should be parked away from buildings or structures amid the recall concerns.