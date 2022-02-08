'Road Rage Patrols' Placed Along Busy Nashville Interstate

Metro Nashville Police are placing "road rage patrols" along Interstate 24 in an effort to curb aggressive driving along one of Nashville's most-traveled roads.

Four members of MNPD's Aggressive Driving Unit will monitor the Davidson County stretch of I-24 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, FOX 17 reports. Additional officers will also help patrol and watch for aggressive driving on Saturday (February 12).

"The Traffic Division Captain is currently working with other support services departments and precincts along the I-24 corridor to develop a more established response plan," said an MNPD spokesperson.

According to South Precinct Commander Keith Stephens, erratic and aggressive driving around Nashville has increased throughout the pandemic, per WKRN.

"Now that people are back to work we haven't slowed down," said Cdr. Stephens. "People are being aggressive."

Stephens also referenced an incident last week where a car traveling on I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard was hit by several bullets "for no apparent reason," five of which struck a woman and her 12-year-old daughter inside.

"We ask people, we really beg people to not engage in aggressive driving," said Stephens. "Do not engage with people that's doing the aggressive driving. You don't need to make hand gestures, honk your horn, tailgate, brake check. You need to just slow down, report the license plate, and call the police."

The new patrols hope to prevent road rage incidents like the one last week. On Wednesday (February 9) alone, officers with the Aggressive Driving Unit made a total of 53 stops.