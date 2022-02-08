This Is The Food That Indiana Residents Hate The Most

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We all have differences in food preferences. Some people are more into healthy foods and clean eating, while others are into salty or sweet snacks.

Parent Influence released a map that shows each state's most hated food. The website states, "When it comes to food, everyone has their preferences of things that they like and things that they prefer to eat less."

According to the map, Indiana's most hated food is a charcuterie board. But why? There's so much diversity on a charcuterie board, plus they're basically just an adult Lunchable.

While I can definitely agree on some of the foods that landed on the map, others simply do not make any sense. Californians hate Chick-Fil-A the most while Ohio residents hate pesto and Colorado hates Flaming Hot Cheetos... why?

Other foods that popped up on the map as the most hated were tuna salad, well-done cooked steak, chai lattes, chili peppers, tapas, beans, Keurig K-cups, licorice, ranch on pizza, quinoa, and even charcuterie boards. The most amusing food is "the last bite of a hotdog," which is most hated by Missouri residents.

Click here to check out the map that shows each state's most hated foods.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices