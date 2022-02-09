2 Detroit Areas Land On Suburbs With The Most Singles List
By Hannah DeRuyter
February 10, 2022
Whether you're on dating apps or trying to meet someone by frequenting different areas, dating in a major city can be difficult.
Solitaire Bliss decided to find out which suburbs have the most singles across the U.S.
"It's not surprising that major metropolitans tend to attract more people. But single people don't just live within the confines of major cities, there are plenty of singles out in the suburbs..."
So, Solitaire Bliss "analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which major suburbs have the highest percentage of single people, including people who have never been married, and those who are divorced or separated."
Among suburbs with the most singles, Michigan had two make the list.
So, which Illinois suburbs have the most singles?
- Southfield - 56.1% of residents are single
- Royal Oak - 59.8% of residents are single
According to the report, here are the top 10 U.S. suburbs with the most singles.
- Euclid, Ohio
- Hoboken, New Jersey
- Lakewood, Ohio
- Paradise, Nevada
- Hackensack, New Jersey
- Cicero, Illinois
- Hawthrone, California
- Long Beach, California
- Southfield, Michigan
- Waltham, Massachusetts
The report also analyzed which states have the most singles. Here are the top 10 states for singles:
- Vermont
- Mississippi
- Rhode Island
- Georgia
- Louisana
- Michigan
- Deleware
- Pennsylvania
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
To see the entire report, click here.