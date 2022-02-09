Here Are The Best Places To Watch The Super Bowl In Tulsa

Pass the beer, wings and potato skins — it's almost Super Bowl Sunday, baby!

The Cincinnati Bengals first trip to the Super Bowl since 1988 and the Los Angeles Rams are making their return to the Big Game for the second time in four years. Who you got? Whether you're rooting for Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford to lead their teams to victory, there's one thing we all have in common — wherever you decide to watch the Super Bowl will set the vibes for the entire game. So where will you be?

MCLife has compiled a list of the 4 best places in the Tulsa area to watch the Super Bowl. Here's a look at those football hotspots:

We recommend you contact your local restaurant before heading over for hours, reservations (if needed) or COVID-19 information.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem and at halftime, stick around for performances by Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.