This Is The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurant In Denver
By Zuri Anderson
February 9, 2022
Americans love pizza. Complete with a nice crust, cheese, and sauce, pizza has been a staple in the country's cuisine for centuries, and people love the various ways to make a pizza pie delicious.
"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month," according to data journalism site Stacker. "How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea."
With that said, where can you grab a yummy slice in Denver? We went to Yelp to find the highest-rated restaurants serving up some delicious pizza in the area. According to the website, the No. 1 joint to check out is...
You can find this restaurant at 5007 Lowell Blvd in Denver. They're available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering.
Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver, according to Yelp. Multiple locations were excluded:
- Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza (Lowell)
- Blue Pan Pizza
- Angelo’s Taverna
- Marco’s Coal Fired-Ballpark
- Pantaleone’s
- Pizzeria Lui
- Marino’s Pizzeria
- Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage
- White Pie
- Coloradough Pizza
Click here to check out other pizza places in the Denver area.