This Is The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurant In Denver

By Zuri Anderson

February 9, 2022

Pepperoni Pizza with Mozzarella cheese, salami, Tomato sauce, pepper, Spices and Fresh arugula. Italian pizza on Dark grey black slate background
Photo: Getty Images

Americans love pizza. Complete with a nice crust, cheese, and sauce, pizza has been a staple in the country's cuisine for centuries, and people love the various ways to make a pizza pie delicious.

"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month," according to data journalism site Stacker. "How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea."

With that said, where can you grab a yummy slice in Denver? We went to Yelp to find the highest-rated restaurants serving up some delicious pizza in the area. According to the website, the No. 1 joint to check out is...

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza (Lowell)!

You can find this restaurant at 5007 Lowell Blvd in Denver. They're available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver, according to Yelp. Multiple locations were excluded:

  1. Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza (Lowell)
  2. Blue Pan Pizza
  3. Angelo’s Taverna
  4. Marco’s Coal Fired-Ballpark
  5. Pantaleone’s 
  6. Pizzeria Lui
  7. Marino’s Pizzeria
  8. Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage
  9. White Pie
  10. Coloradough Pizza

Click here to check out other pizza places in the Denver area.

