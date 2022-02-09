This Is The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurant In Denver

Americans love pizza. Complete with a nice crust, cheese, and sauce, pizza has been a staple in the country's cuisine for centuries, and people love the various ways to make a pizza pie delicious.

"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month," according to data journalism site Stacker. "How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea."

With that said, where can you grab a yummy slice in Denver? We went to Yelp to find the highest-rated restaurants serving up some delicious pizza in the area. According to the website, the No. 1 joint to check out is...

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza (Lowell)!