The sibling duo recently received their first ever Oscar nod for their James Bond theme song "No Time to Die."

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true," they wrote in a statement. "It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists."

"To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted. Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts," they continued. "Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig’s unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song.”

They'll be up against “Be Alive” (from King Richard), “Dos Oruguitas” (from Encanto), “Down to Joy” (from Belfast) and “Somehow You Do” (from Four Good Days) in the Best Original Song category. The awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on March 27. See the full list of nominees here.