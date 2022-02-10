'Eye Of The Tiger' Writer Rewrites Lyrics To Incorporate Cincinnati Bengals

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 11, 2022

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Photo: Getty Images

Singer, songwriter and co-writer of the grammy-winning song "Eye of the Tiger," Jim Peterik, posted a video on Facebook with a new rendition of the iconic song, which incorporated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Peterik began the video by strumming his guitar to the beat of "Eye of the Tiger," and after introducing himself, he goes on to say:

"There is so much tiger energy in the air this year. We've got the 40th anniversary of 'The Eye of the Tiger,' it's the Chinese New Year - the Year of the Tiger and we have star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of the LSU tigers taking the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow has the 'Eye of the Tiger' and is going to bring this home to Cincinnati."

He then begins singing the hit song and switches up a few of the lyrics.

The newly added lyrics Peterik sang were "Joe Burrow's got the eye of the tiger" and "The Bengals got the eye of the tiger."

He captioned the video on Facebook, saying:

"I may not be the biggest football fan, but when the Bengals are at the Super Bowl, I know who I'm rooting for! Joe Burrow's got the EYE OF THE TIGER – this one's for you! NFL Cincinnati Bengals @JoeBurrow #SuperBowlLVI"

Posted by Jim Peterik on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is at 6:30 ET.

