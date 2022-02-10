Here Is The Most Googled Question About The Super Bowl In Illinois

Although most Americans love to watch football, not everyone is an NFL know-it-all.

So, for those watching the Super Bowl mainly for the commercials, halftime performances or the snacks, Google is their go-to when they don't want to embarrass themselves by asking questions they feel like they should know.

Well, MI Bets, an online Michigan gambling site, set out to find each state's most Googled question about the Super Bowl.

To find the most Googled questions, MI Bets "analyzed more than 4,000 Super Bowl and general knowledge NFL-related search queries using data from the Google Ads platform."

MI Bets did find that 26 states had the same most searched Super Bowl Question.

"The most commonly Googled question about the Super Bowl is "what team has the most Super Bowl rings?" Overall, 26 states search the most for some type of variation of which team has the most Super Bowl wins in the NFL."

So, what was the most Google searched question about the Super Bowl in Illinois?

"Who won the Super Bowl in 2015?"

Of all 50 states, only two others had that question as their most Googled Super Bowl question. Those two states are Massachusetts and Washington.

Click here to view the full report.