These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Get Married In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

February 10, 2022

Nothing says "stress" quite like planning a wedding. From finding the perfect dress and breathtaking venue to planning the guest list and delicious menu, some cities have more options than others.

WalletHub recently compiled a list of the best places to get married in the U.S. in 2022, searching more than 180 cities across the country to determine the best spot to say "I do." One city in Tennessee even made the Top 5.

So which Tennessee cities are among the best places to get married?

  • No. 4: Knoxville
  • No. 19: Chattanooga
  • No. 35: Nashville
  • No. 63: Memphis

All of the cities ranked in the top half of the list, but both Chattanooga and Knoxville cracked the Top 20 overall largely thanks to the lower costs to throw a wedding compared to other cities included on the list.

Here are the Top 10 best places to get married in the U.S.:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. Knoxville, Tennessee
  5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  6. El Paso, Texas
  7. Tampa, Florida
  8. Laredo, Texas
  9. Atlanta, Georgia
  10. Charleston, West Virginia

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across the country across three factors: costs, facilities & services, and activities & attractions. These factors were then evaluated using 28 relevant metrics, including average wedding cost, restaurant-meal costs, wedding chapels & churches per capita, venues & event spaces per capita, event planners per capita, bridal shops per capita, hotels per capita, number of attractions, popularity as a travel destination, foodie friendliness, weather and many more.

Check out the full report here.

