Here Are Ohio's Most Googled Relationship Questions

Relationships can be some of the most rewarding yet stressful aspects of our lives. Sometimes we have questions about relationships that we don't want to ask others about, so we result to Google.

With Valentine's Day coming up, CenturyLinkQuote set out to find each state's most Googled questions about relationships.

"If 2020 was the year we all stayed inside, 2021 was the year we all started to go out again. Social gatherings, family parties, and blind dates returned, forcing people to relearn how to interact with others in person. Little wonder people turned to Google to ask some of life's most important relationship questions."

To find the most searched relationship question in each state, CenturyLinkQuote "Google search volume to determine which relationship questions Americans ask most. We then plugged the six most searched questions into Google Trends to see which question was googled most by each state in the past 12 months."

So, what were Ohio's top three most searched relationship questions?

How to kiss? Best dating apps? How to propose?

According to the report, here are the top four most-searched relationship questions:

How to kiss? How to get over a breakup? Best dating apps? When to say "I love you?"

To see each state's most googled relationship question, click here.