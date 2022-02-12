Child Psychologist Charged After Contractor Found Child Porn Hidden In Wall

A child psychologist was arrested after a contractor found a stash of child pornography hidden in the wall of his bathroom. Prosecutors said that the contractor was hired by the suspect's landlord to repair water damage to one of the walls in his bathroom.

While the workers were ripping out the damaged drywall, they uncovered several boxes containing child porn, and the building's owner called the police. Officers arrested Mark Ternullo, 68, and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography.

Ternullo had lived in the apartment for around 20 years and was heavily involved in the local community. According to The Salem News, he worked with local schools and other organizations to help mentor children.

Investigators are trying to determine the source of the child pornography and did not say if the stash contained images or videos of his patients.

Officials wanted Ternullo held on a $500,000 bail, but the judge set his bond at $10,000, and he has since been released under house arrest.

When Massaschuttes Governor Charlie Baker learned of Ternullo's release, he urged lawmakers to pass a bill that would prevent child porn suspects from being released on bail.

"It's simple: Anyone arrested for having a secret room filled with child pornography should be kept away from the public + kids," Baker wrote on Twitter. "But current law doesn't allow a judge to hold someone charged with possession of child pornography. Our bill would change that."