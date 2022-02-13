Kid Cudi Slams Kanye West: 'I'm The Best Thing About Your Albums'

It seems Kanye West isn't too pleased his frequent collaborator, Kid Cudi, is close friends with Pete Davidson. "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote on Instagram. "We all speak in Billie language now."

For those who may not know, Cudi and Davidson have been friends for nearly a decade. During a 2016 interview on The Breakfast Club, Davidson credited Cudi's friendship as one of the reasons he was able to manage his mental health struggles. "Cudi's the best out of all of them," Davidson said. "He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi."

Davidson even hung out with West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian back in 2019 at Cudi's birthday party. Little did they know, Davidson and Kardashian would go on to find love together three years later.

After being called out by West, Cudi slammed the rapper in the comments section. "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f—n dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother," Cudi wrote.