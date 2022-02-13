Kid Cudi Slams Kanye West: 'I'm The Best Thing About Your Albums'
By Emily Lee
February 13, 2022
It seems Kanye West isn't too pleased his frequent collaborator, Kid Cudi, is close friends with Pete Davidson. "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote on Instagram. "We all speak in Billie language now."
For those who may not know, Cudi and Davidson have been friends for nearly a decade. During a 2016 interview on The Breakfast Club, Davidson credited Cudi's friendship as one of the reasons he was able to manage his mental health struggles. "Cudi's the best out of all of them," Davidson said. "He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi."
Davidson even hung out with West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian back in 2019 at Cudi's birthday party. Little did they know, Davidson and Kardashian would go on to find love together three years later.
After being called out by West, Cudi slammed the rapper in the comments section. "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f—n dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother," Cudi wrote.
Cudi then took his comments to Twitter. "We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE," he shared. "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life," he added in a follow-up post.
A reply from a fan caught his eye, as well, which he ended up responding to. The message read: "Not worth losing a friendship over, man. If he can’t be the bigger person than I suggest u leave him be.. he’s annoying af anyways." Cudi simply replied "very."
Billie Eilish was dragged into the drama once again, as well, as West mentioned her in his call out of Cudi. West recently requested Eilish apologize to Travis Scott after she stopped a show when she realized a fan was getting crushed in the crowd. "I wait for people to be okay before I keep going," she said during the show, which West perceived as a slight against Scott in regards to the Astroworld tragedy.
"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM," the 44-year-old artist ranted on Instagram last week.
"Literally never said a thing about Travis," the 20-year-old 'bad guy' singer replied. "Was just helping a fan."
West threatened to drop out as a Coachella headliner if Eilish didn't apologize. Eilish is also set to headline Coachella this year.