Colorado Residents Lose Millions Of Dollars To Romance Scams

Some Coloradans looking for love ended up heartbroken and some of their money gone thanks to scammers, according to KGMH.

The FBI released a report right before Valentine's Day weekend, which shows that over 200 victims in Colorado and Wyoming lost over $32 million between October 2021 and January this year to "romance scams."

Victims are lured into intimate relationships after meeting the suspicious individual on social media or dating apps. After building trust, they start asking for money, personal information or find a way to gain the victim's financial assets, according to the FBI. Scammers also claim to live or work in other parts of the country to avoid meeting their victims in person, the agency added.

Unfortunately, these scams end up being quite lucrative for the criminals involved. The FBI says people who fall prey to romance scams have lost over $605 million, so far.

"These account for one of the highest amounts of financial losses as compared to other crimes facilitated by the internet," according to the report.

If you've been a victim of a romance scam or suspect someone trying to swindle you, file a report on the FBI's Internet Crimes Complaint Center. The FBI also offers resources and information on how to spot warning signs of a romance scam.