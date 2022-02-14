Green Bay Packers Rumored To Make Aaron Rodgers The Highest Paid NFL Player

Aaron Rodgers may be receiving an offer from the Green Bay Packers that he will not be able to refuse.

According to the NFL Network, the Packers are gearing up to spend as close to their salary cap this year to keep Rodgers on their roster.

Sources say the Packers are looking to offer Rodgers a two-year contract deal worth more than $45 million, making him the highest-paid NFL player.

This time last year, Rodgers' fate with the Packers was unknown, but on Thursday (February 10), he said that he would decide what he wants to do "in the near future, and I'm not going to keep a lot of people waiting."

Many people are curious to see what Rodgers will decide as he has given mixed signals on where he currently stands with his decision.

During his MVP post-awards news conference on Thursday, he stated, "I think you've got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what's the best place." Then, he paused and went on to say, "The best decision for me moving forward -- not really place -- more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that's what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place."

According to ESPN Stats and Information research, the Packers are currently $48,910,955 over their projected cap for the 2022 season, making them one of nine teams over the cap.