Ivan Reitman, 'Animal House' And 'Ghostbusters' Filmmaker, Dead At 75

By Jason Hall

February 14, 2022

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE World Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Ivan Reitman, the producer and director behind several of the biggest comedy films of all-time, has died at the age of 75.

Reitman's children confirmed their father died peacefully in his sleep at his Montecito, Calif., home on Saturday (February 12) night in a statement shared with the Associated Press.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” said Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement to the AP. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman's first major success came while producing the classic comedy ''National Lampoon's Animal House' in 1978, before later directing Bill Murray in the films 'Meatballs' 1979, 'Stripes' in 1981 and 'Ghostbusters' in 1984, regarded as Reitman's most significant success.

The film -- which also starred Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis and the late Harold Ramis -- grossed nearly $300 million globally, earned two Academy Award nominations and led to several spinoffs both in film and television, including the most recent 'Ghostbusters Afterlife,' which was directed by Jason Reitman in 2021.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices