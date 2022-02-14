These Louisiana Restaurants Are Among The Most Romantic In America

Louisiana may have plenty of incredible restaurants tucked away around the state, but there are some that are considered more romantic than others. A couple Louisiana restaurants were recently recognized as being some of the most romantic in America, perfect for celebrating any occasion from Valentine's Day to an anniversary.

OpenTable recently compiled a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants around the country for 2022, and two in Louisiana made the cut. The site analyzed more than 12.4 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners to determine the list. Here's what OpenTable had to say:

"Many things come together to create a romantic dining experience — world-class cuisine, attentive (but never intrusive) service, and a unique ambiance. America's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 showcases those spots that make it easy for diners to connect and create amazing memories."

So which restaurants in the Pelican State made the list? Diners chose two restaurants in New Orleans as the most romantic spots to grab a bite to eat with loved ones.

These are the Louisiana restaurants named among the most romantic places to eat in the country:

GW Fins in New Orleans

Irene's in New Orleans

According to reviewers, a visit to each of these spots guarantees a romantic meal that you'll be happy to share with someone you love.

Check out the full list here to see the most romantic places to eat around the country.