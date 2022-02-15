2 North Carolina Drive-Thrus Are Among The 'Most Surprising' In The U.S.

Have you ever been to a restaurant or business that was unlike anything you have ever seen? It may have had some feature that stood out, whether it was the unique decorations displayed along the wall, the surprising menu options, or even the unusual appearance of the building itself.

LoveFood searched the country for the "most surprising" drive-thrus and drive-ins America has to offer, from donut-shaped restaurants to servers on skates, and two in North Carolina made the cut: Tacos 4 Life and Brew Thru.

According to LoveFood, "all orders come with a generous side of goodwill at Tacos 4 Life" as the chain matches each meal ordered by donating to a child in need. Tacos 4 Life has locations around the country, including at the Arboretum Shopping Center in Charlotte and Concord Mills mall in Concord.

Another "surprising" spot in North Carolina is Brew Thru in the Outer Banks, a drive-thru where you can pick up alcoholic beverages — to enjoy safely off the road and not behind the wheel. According to the food blog: "Brew Thru is effectively a convenience store for people who love beer and all the snacks to go with it. People can pull up and order six-packs and even kegs, along with a range of sweet and savory accompaniments, which the 'car tenders' grab for you."

Check out the full report here to see the most surprising drive-thrus and drive-ins around the country.