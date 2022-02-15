AEW Announces Cody And Brandi Rhodes' Departure From Company
By Jason Hall
February 15, 2022
Cody and Brandi Rhodes, who have served as both executives and in-ring talent since All Elite Wrestling's launch, will "move on from" the company, according to AEW CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan said in a statement released on AEW's official website on Tuesday (February 15).
"Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling," Khan said. "Cody's ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreached helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long -- something new, innovative and lasting.
"Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women's division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.
"I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi!"
Thank you Cody and Brandi Rhodes pic.twitter.com/tkDvVpnrrE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022
Cody and Brandi Rhodes also issued official statements on their verified Instagram accounts confirming their departures Tuesday morning.
Cody Rhodes confirmed after his last appearance on the January 26 episode of Dynamite that he was "working here without a contract" on "a handshake deal" during a promo shared on AEW's verified social media accounts Wednesday.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports there is speculation that Cody Rhodes "could be leaving AEW and joining WWE."
There have been probably six or seven "foregone conclusion" contracts of "they're leaving" or "they're staying" or "they're lifers" that have went the opposite way over the past year— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 17, 2022
Rhodes, the son of late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and younger brother of WWE legend and current AEW wrestler/coach Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as 'Goldust,' began his wrestling career in WWE's developmental program in 2006.
The 36-year-old spent nearly 10 full years with the company, having last appeared as 'Stardust,' before requesting his release from WWE on May 21, 2016.
Brandi, a former WWE ring announcer, also requested her release from WWE days later and both began appearing for numerous independent promotions, as well as IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2016, at which point Cody developed a relationship with 'The Elite' members Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) as a member of the NJPW/ROH faction 'Bullet Club,' while also appearing as a reoccurring character on the Being the Elite webseries.
The group responded to a perceived challenge by veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer to launch their own pay-per-view All In on September 1, 2018, which inspired the launch of All Elite Wrestling.
Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Omega and the Jacksons have all served as executives, as well as in-ring talent, in partnership with co-owner, president and CEO Tony Khan since AEW's launch in 2019.
Rhodes' last AEW appearance came during a loss to then-interim champion Sammy Guevara during a unification ladder match for the TNT championship.
Rhodes had initially defeated Guevara for his third TNT championship reign in December, but was unable to defend the title due to medical protcol earlier this month, with Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes for the interim championship.