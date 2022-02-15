Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

In January, WPXI reported that a local Fairfield Township woman helped rescue the mysterious animal, which experts had been unable to identify.

“I wasn’t quite sure, but ... it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Christina Eyth told the news staiton.

Eyth said she noticed paw prints outside her home earlier this week and assumed it was a neighbor's loose dog, so she followed the animal's tracks and located what appeared to be a small dog outside her basement.

However, WildLife Works Mount Pleasant was unable to determine whether the mysterious animal is a dog or coyote.

“It’s definitely a coyote, no it’s a dog; so with there being so much question, that’s whenever they got the Wildlife [Works] involved,” Eyth said via WPXI.

Eyth said she was able to coax the animal into following her into her basement before she called TJ's Rescue Hideway, who sent Morgan Barron, a certified wildlife rehabilitator with Wildlife Works Mount Pleasant.

Wildlife Works Mount Pleasant confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook page that it began treatment and collected a sample, which was sent out and returned for the confirmation received this week.