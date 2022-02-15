Jason Aldean Announces Oklahoma 'Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour' Date

Mark your calendars: Jason Aldean is coming to Oklahoma!

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer is scheduled to take over the BOK Center in Tulsa on August 6 for the "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour." Opening acts include Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

Presale tickets for the "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour" will be available 10 a.m. Tuesday (February 15) and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (February 18).

"I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive. We are already thinking about the setlist, there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road," Aldean said.