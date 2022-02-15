Jason Aldean Announces Oklahoma 'Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour' Date
By Dani Medina
February 15, 2022
Mark your calendars: Jason Aldean is coming to Oklahoma!
The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer is scheduled to take over the BOK Center in Tulsa on August 6 for the "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour." Opening acts include Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.
Presale tickets for the "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour" will be available 10 a.m. Tuesday (February 15) and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (February 18).
"I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive. We are already thinking about the setlist, there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road," Aldean said.
Here's a look at the "Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour" dates for 2022:
- July 15: Scranton, PA
- July 16: Hartford, CT
- July 17: Bristow, VA
- July 23: Salt Lake City, UT
- July 29: Charlotte, NC
- July 30: Virginia Beach, VA
- July 31: York, PA
- August 4: Detroit Lakes, MN
- August 5: Omaha, NE
- August 6: Tulsa, OK
- August 12: Chicago, IL
- August 13: Indianapolis, IN
- August 14: Detroit, MI
- August 18: Corpus Christi, TX
- August 19: Dallas, TX
- August 25: Cincinnati, OH
- August 26: Pittsburgh, PA
- August 27: Darien Center, NY
- September 8: Gilford, NH
- September 9: Gilford, NH
- September 10: Bangor, ME
- September 15: Syracuse, NY
- September 16: Saratoga Springs, NY
- September 17: Boston, MA
- September 22: Little Rock, AR
- September 23: Lafayette, LA
- September 24: New Orleans, LA
- September 29: Evansville, IN
- October 1: Savannah, GA
- October 7: Fort Wayne, IN
- October 8: Grand Rapids, MI
- October 14: Nashville, TN
- October 15: Birmingham, AL
- October 27: Des Moines, IA
- October 28: Columbia, MO
- October 29: Wichita, KS