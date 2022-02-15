This Is Nevada's Favorite Salty Snack

Are you a salty or sweet snacker? Chances are, you can think of at least one salty snack that always satisfies those cravings.

Parent Influence released a map that shows each state's most recommended salty snack. The website states, "People all across America voted on their most recommended salty snack, and we have to say it came down to a pretty close call with Lays being the favorite across 13 states, whilst Doritos were the favorite in 12. When it comes to snacks, we love all of them!"

According to the map, Nevada's favorite salty snack is Tostitos. It wasn't the only state loving the crunchy, salty snack. It was the favorite of three states: Nevada, North Dakota, and Virginia.

Other popular snacks that made it onto the map were Lay's original potato chips, Tostitos tortilla chips, Wheat Thins, Ritz crackers, Cape Cod chips, Kettle cooked chips, Triscuits, Utz chips, Cheetos, and Pringles.

Click here to check out the map that shows each state's most recommended salty snack.