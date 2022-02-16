Here's Where Illinois Ranks On Average Life Expectancy Among U.S. States

The CDC released a report listing what the average life expectancy is for all 50 states and Washington D.C. as of 2019.

The report uses data prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii was listed as the state with the highest life expectancy at 80.9 years and Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy at 74.4 years.

To find the average life expectancy of each state, the CDC used "state-specific final numbers of deaths for 2019; July 1, 2019, state-specific population estimates based on the 2010 decennial census; and state-specific death and population counts for Medicare beneficiaries aged 66–99 for 2019 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services."

So, where did Illinois land on the list?

Illinois was listed at No. 21 with a life expectancy of 79.0 years.

According to the study, here is how each state ranks on the highest to lowest life expectancy:

Hawaii (80.9) California (80.9) New York (80.7) Minnesota (80.4) Massachusetts (80.4) Connecticut (80.3) New Jersey (80.1) Washington (80.0) Colorado (80.0) Vermont (79.8) Utah (79.7) Oregon (79.6) Idaho (79.5) Rhode Island (79.5) New Hampshire (79.4) Wisconsin (79.3) Nebraska (79.2) Virginia (79.1) Florida (79.0) Iowa (79.0) Illinois (79.0) Arizona (78.8) North Dakota (78.8) Texas (78.6) Maryland (78.5) Montana (78.4) South Dakota (78.4) Pennsylvania (78.3) Maine (78.3) Kansas (78.2) Delaware (78.1) District of Columbia (78.0) Nevada (78.0) Michigan (78.0) Alaska (77.7) Wyoming (77.7) North Carolina (77.6) Georgia (77.4) Indiana (77.0) Missouri (76.9) New Mexico (76.9) Ohio (76.9) South Carolina (76.8) Louisiana (75.7) Oklahoma (75.7) Arkansas (75.7) Tennessee (75.6) Kentucky (75.5) Alabama (75.2) West Virginia (74.5) Mississippi (74.4)

You can read the CDC's full report here.