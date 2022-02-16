North Carolina Woman Can't Believe Her Luck After $200,000 Win

Sometimes, a smudge on your glasses can make it look as if something strange is right in front of you. It can also make it look like one number is actually another, tricking you into thinking things are actually different than what really are. That's what one woman in North Carolina said happened to her when she bought a lottery ticket that turned out to be a winner.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Lori Huffines, of Greensboro, had to do a double take and clean her glasses when she discovered that her scratch off ticket was a $200,000 winner.

"I started scratching and when I saw it I was like, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh," she said. "I was in shock."

Huffines purchased her $5 Bonus Bucks ticket from the Spring Garden Street Sheetz in Greensboro. Even after winning, she still can't believe her luck.

"I still can't believe this happened to me," she said. "Things always happen when you least expect it."

Huffines claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday, bringing home a huge sum of $142,021 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she had a good idea where to start.

"I've been wanting to purchase a house so this will help make that happen," she said.