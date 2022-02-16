To infinity... and beyond!

A Pixar-themed miniature golf course is popping up in downtown San Antonio this spring. Pixar Putt will be open from April 1 to May 15 at 125 N. Flores St. near Legacy Park, according to KSAT.

"Pixar Putt is the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out," according to its website. The website also mentions Ratatouille, Onward and Soul.

According to KSAT, the fun is for Pixar fans of all ages, but after-dark sessions will be available for those 18 and up. Pixar Putt will be open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pixar Putt After Dark starts at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 18). According to Pixar Putt's website, tickets are only available for purchase online. There will be no opportunity to purchase tickets on site.

Right now, Pixar Putt is open in Houston though March 20.