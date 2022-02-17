Terrence J Admits He Wears Sneakers During Sex

Terrence J gave away a little bit too much information when he was talking about his feet on live television.

The actor is currently serving as a special guest host on The Wendy Williams Show this week alongside Bevy Smith. On Monday, February 14, Smith and Terrence were talking about Shaquille O'Neal flashing off his rather large (and ashy) feet during a recent live broadcast. After the disturbing clip ended, Smith talked about the alleged rumor that Shaq wears sneakers while in the pool. Terrence seemed to have been taken aback by her tone when discussing the rumor. That's when he made his peculiar admission.

"Some of us don't have great feet. I wear sneakers when I have sex," Terrence said. After Smith tried to guess why he does that, Terrence replied, "I gotta have that grip..I gotta have the grip!"