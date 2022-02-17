Terrence J Admits He Wears Sneakers During Sex
By Tony M. Centeno
February 17, 2022
Terrence J gave away a little bit too much information when he was talking about his feet on live television.
The actor is currently serving as a special guest host on The Wendy Williams Show this week alongside Bevy Smith. On Monday, February 14, Smith and Terrence were talking about Shaquille O'Neal flashing off his rather large (and ashy) feet during a recent live broadcast. After the disturbing clip ended, Smith talked about the alleged rumor that Shaq wears sneakers while in the pool. Terrence seemed to have been taken aback by her tone when discussing the rumor. That's when he made his peculiar admission.
"Some of us don't have great feet. I wear sneakers when I have sex," Terrence said. After Smith tried to guess why he does that, Terrence replied, "I gotta have that grip..I gotta have the grip!"
The host didn't offer up any other reason for rocking kicks during sex. While the grip excuse is valid, the sneakers would also be helpful in case he needs to quickly escape from any kind of dire situation that could happen during or after his sexual encounter.
Now that we mention it, Terrence did escape a home invasion attempt late last year. Back in November, the former host of BET's 106 & Park had pulled up to his home at Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles at around 3 a.m. when four men hopped out of a silver Jeep Cherokee that had pulled beside him. One of the men ordered Terrence to get out of the car.
Terrence refused, and proceeded to peel out of the garage and drive away from his house. As he was driving away, the robbers followed him and even fired gunshots at his vehicle. Eventually, Terrence was able to flag down a highway patrol officer. Once the cop was alerted, the robbers turned around a drove the other way. After the incident, Terrence filed an official police report for assault with a deadly weapon.