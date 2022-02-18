1,000 Porsches Ruined Due To Fire On Cargo Ship

An abandoned cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including 1,000 Porsches, caught fire on the Atlantic Ocean.

USA TODAY reports the ship left Emden, Germany on February 10 and caught fire near the Terceira Island in the Azores, a Portuguese island territory, ahead of its scheduled arrival in Davisville, Rhode Island on Wednesday (February 16).

All 22 crew members aboard the ship were safely lifted out of the fire by a helicopter, which was captured in video footage shared by the Portuguese Air Force.

Authorities didn't specify the exact number of cars included on the 60,000-ton ship, however, TheDrive.com reports the cargo included 4,000 vehicles from the Volkswagen Group, which included 189 Bentley and an unspecified number of Audi vehicles.