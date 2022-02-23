'Hamburglar' Arrested After Robbing 30 Arizona Fast Food Restaurants

By Ginny Reese

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man has been arrested after robbing 30 fast food restaurants in Southern Arizona, reported News 4 Tucson KVOA.

The man, 21-year-old David Williams, was arrested in early February after the massive string of robberies. Williams committed the series of robberies over the course of two months, from December of 2021 until February of 2022.

The Tucson Police Department made the announcement about Williams' arrest on Twitter, writing:

"Between 12/2021 - 2/2022 a serial armed robbery suspect had robbed 30 fast food restaurant employees throughout Tucson. Robbery Detectives identified the suspect as David Williams (21). On 02/8/22, Williams was taken into custody."

Williams was taken into custody on February 8th.

