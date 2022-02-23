Here's How Much You Need To Make To Be Considered Rich In Minneapolis

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 23, 2022

The United States varies in several ways when it comes to where you live in the country. Taking the West Coast versus the East Coast, for example, people dress completely different, prefer certain foods and even speak with specific accents to that region.

Like those slight differences, how much you make yearly varies on what's considered "rich" in different parts of the country.

GOBankingRates set out to find what you need to make in order to be considered "rich" in 50 major U.S. cities.

To find the significant differences in what's considered "rich" in the largest U.S. cities, GOBankingRates "used American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city's: lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; the average income of the richest 20% and the average income of the richest 5%."

In the report, you will find "how much it takes to be considered rich, or in the top 20%, as well as the average incomes of the top 20% and top 5 percent."

According to the report, here is how much does it take to be considered "rich" in Minneapolis:

  • Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $130,980
  • Average Income of the Top 20%: $235,237
  • Average Income of the Top 5%: $419,785

Click here to see how much you need to make in each state to be considered rich.

