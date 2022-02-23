Lizzo Debuts New Self-Love Song At iHeartRadio's Living Black! Celebration

Lizzo reminded us all of the importance of self-love and giving back at iHeartRadio Living Black! powered by AT&T on Wednesday (February 23).

Rocking a blinged out doobie wrap, the "Juice" musician opened her performance discussing humanitarianism, and how she gives back. "It feels so good to help others, especially now more than ever," Lizzo said. "We have access to the news 24/7 and we're seeing the state of the world. I feel like everybody feels hopeless and helpless and wants to give back."

One way Lizzo gives back is through her annual Juneteenth giveaway in which the singer supports small Black businesses. "Not only can I give, but hopefully I can inspire others," she added. "Giving don't gotta be holding a huge Juneteenth fundraiser. It can be seeing somebody who's hungry and buying them a meal," Lizzo continued, "That's where the humanitarianism begins, the human part of it. And we're all human."