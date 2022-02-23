Lizzo Debuts New Self-Love Song At iHeartRadio's Living Black! Celebration

By Regina Park

February 24, 2022

Photo: iHeartRadio

Lizzo reminded us all of the importance of self-love and giving back at iHeartRadio Living Black! powered by AT&T on Wednesday (February 23).

Rocking a blinged out doobie wrap, the "Juice" musician opened her performance discussing humanitarianism, and how she gives back. "It feels so good to help others, especially now more than ever," Lizzo said. "We have access to the news 24/7 and we're seeing the state of the world. I feel like everybody feels hopeless and helpless and wants to give back."

One way Lizzo gives back is through her annual Juneteenth giveaway in which the singer supports small Black businesses. "Not only can I give, but hopefully I can inspire others," she added. "Giving don't gotta be holding a huge Juneteenth fundraiser. It can be seeing somebody who's hungry and buying them a meal," Lizzo continued, "That's where the humanitarianism begins, the human part of it. And we're all human."

On stage, Lizzo debuted her new self-love anthem "If You Love Me," sporting a stunning yellow-green tulle cape and gown. This confidence-boosting ballad really showcases Lizzo's vocal agility and classic soul sound.

Lizzo also donned a pageant-style sash with the song's title printed across it while other Black beauty queens strolled across the stage as she performed. At the end, Lizzo received her flowers and was crowned, "Miss Black and Beautiful."

Lizzo was just one of several stunning performances for iHeartRadio's Living Black! Empowered by AT&T. Ari Lennox, Big Sean, H.E.R., and Moneybagg Yo also took to the stage for the celebration. Special guests including Alicia Keys, J. Cole, John Legend, Saweetie and more were in attendance. If you missed it, catch the full show on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel on March 6th.

Photo: iHeartRadio
LIZZO
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.