Lizzo Debuts New Self-Love Song At iHeartRadio's Living Black! Celebration
By Regina Park
February 24, 2022
Lizzo reminded us all of the importance of self-love and giving back at iHeartRadio Living Black! powered by AT&T on Wednesday (February 23).
Rocking a blinged out doobie wrap, the "Juice" musician opened her performance discussing humanitarianism, and how she gives back. "It feels so good to help others, especially now more than ever," Lizzo said. "We have access to the news 24/7 and we're seeing the state of the world. I feel like everybody feels hopeless and helpless and wants to give back."
One way Lizzo gives back is through her annual Juneteenth giveaway in which the singer supports small Black businesses. "Not only can I give, but hopefully I can inspire others," she added. "Giving don't gotta be holding a huge Juneteenth fundraiser. It can be seeing somebody who's hungry and buying them a meal," Lizzo continued, "That's where the humanitarianism begins, the human part of it. And we're all human."
Whenever @lizzo hits those high notes I get CHILLS! 🎶😱❤️— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) February 24, 2022
Watch iHeartRadio Living Black! 2022 Empowered By @ATT on our @TikTok_US account NOW #iHeartLivingBlack pic.twitter.com/2Axpo4LLi2
On stage, Lizzo debuted her new self-love anthem "If You Love Me," sporting a stunning yellow-green tulle cape and gown. This confidence-boosting ballad really showcases Lizzo's vocal agility and classic soul sound.
Lizzo also donned a pageant-style sash with the song's title printed across it while other Black beauty queens strolled across the stage as she performed. At the end, Lizzo received her flowers and was crowned, "Miss Black and Beautiful."
Lizzo was just one of several stunning performances for iHeartRadio's Living Black! Empowered by AT&T. Ari Lennox, Big Sean, H.E.R., and Moneybagg Yo also took to the stage for the celebration. Special guests including Alicia Keys, J. Cole, John Legend, Saweetie and more were in attendance. If you missed it, catch the full show on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel on March 6th.