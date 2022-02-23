Video Shows 2 Black Hawk Helicopters Crash Near Popular Ski Resort

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise Tuesday (February 22) morning near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard confirmed on its verified Twitter account.

The two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk choppers went down near Mineral Basin, part of the Snowbird ski resort located in Little Cottonwood Canyon, about 30 miles outside of Salt Lake City at around 9:30 a.m.

The Utah National Guard confirmed zero injuries were reported in the accident.

"We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin. No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation," the Utah National Guard tweeted.

Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard, confirmed that the two choppers were trying to land as part of a routine survivability and mobility mountain training exercise at the time of the crash.