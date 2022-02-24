Here's How Much You Need To Make To Be Considered Rich In Portland

The many regions of the United States vary in several ways, from food and clothing to cultural activities and local accents. How much money you make can also change depending on where you live.

When we think about the affluent and high-earning individuals in our society, we immediately think about celebrities, business moguls, or public faces. But, you don't need to be a millionaire to be considered rich in some American cities.

GOBankingRates did some digging and found out what exactly it takes to be considered wealthy in 50 cities:

"To highlight just how big those differences are, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey to find which cities have the highest and lowest incomes. In particular, this report shows how much it takes to be considered rich, or in the top 20%, in 50 major U.S. cities, as well as the average incomes of the top 20% and top 5 percent."

Here's what researchers found about Portland:

Population: 645,291

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $140,447

Average Income of the Top 20%: $241,724

Average Income of the Top 5%: $411,647

Click here if you're curious about how much you need to make to be "rich" in other cities.