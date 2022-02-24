The FRIENDS Experience (The One In Phoenix) Open For Limited Time

PIVOT! some of your plans in the next few months and visit The FRIENDS Experience (The One in Phoenix)! The experience is a museum-like showcase that takes you through the show's most popular hangouts, reported ABC 15. But, it's only in town for a limited time.

The FRIENDS Experience will be in town starting Thursday, February 24th, and it will run through Sunday, May 8th.

The experience has 12 different sets for guests to explore. There is also exclusive merchandise, though you do not need a tickets to snag some of it. There will be curators at each station to help take photos of you. And, you can pick up a bag of Monica's coffee in the gift shop along with some Central Perk coffee cups.

Tickets start at $30.50 per person. There are special rates for students, seniors, and children. Click here to get your tickets.

The experience is located inside Paradise Village Gateway at 10845 N. Tatum Blvd in Phoenix.

The creators of the experience have taken extra precautions to ensure your health and safety. There are sanitizing stations branded with "Monica-isms," as she was the show's germaphobe.

