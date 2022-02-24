This Restaurant Has The Best Chili In All Of Louisiana

On a cool, winter day or dreary rain-filled afternoon, nothing can fill your belly or warm your soul like a good bowl of chili. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chili in each state, and one restaurant in New Orleans snagged the top spot for Louisiana. According to the site:

"Piled high on a plate of fries, served with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, or made sans toppings, this dish is delicious no matter how you like to have it prepared."

So which Louisiana restaurant has the best chili in the state?

Cochon Butcher

According to the list, this New Orleans eatery serves up the best chili in all of Louisiana. Cochon Butcher's black-eyed pea chili is also sure to bring extra good luck at the start of the year, especially when served with fresh cornbread.

Cochon Butcher is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Cochon Butcher is a New Orleans-based eatery with an old-school butcher vibe that prepares over 2,000 pounds of meat in-house weekly. One of their most talked-about menu items is their Black-Eyed Pea Chili which is served with freshly made cornbread."

Check out the full report here.