Video Shows Home Being Bombed By Jet, Mass Exodus In Ukraine

At least 40 people were confirmed to have been killed and several dozen others were injured during the early casualty tolls following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ABC News reports.

Okeksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the totals Thursday (February 24).

NBC News later reported at least four people and at least 10 others injured were killed after a Russian shell struck a hospital located in Vuhledar, located in the Donetsk region Thursday, Ukraine's interior ministry confirmed on its Telegram channel.

Six doctors were among the at least 10 individuals injured during the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population prior to sunrise early Thursday morning in Moscow.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.