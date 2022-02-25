Billie Eilish And Finneas Write New Song For Upcoming Disney Film
By Sarah Tate
February 25, 2022
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are back at it, this time with a new song for an upcoming Disney and Pixar film.
The brother-sister duo have written a track called "Nobody Like U" for the new Disney+ movie Turning Red, which will be available to stream next month. Not only is their song featured in the film, but FINNEAS voices Jesse, one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town who sings the track, per Pitchfork. The pair also wrote two additional songs for the film, "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up."
According to Disney, Turning Red is about a young girl who faces the normal life of adolescences... while occasionally turning into a giant red panda. The film is available to stream on March 11. The soundtrack, featuring "Nobody Like U," will also drop that same day.
Check out FINNEAS and Eilish's new song below.
Of course, this isn't the first film song Eilish and FINNEAS have collaborated on. The duo's "No Time To Die" theme for the latest James Bond movie of the same name was recently nominated for an Academy Award, something they called a lifelong dream."
"Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die,'" they said in a statement. "It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as artists."