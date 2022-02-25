Billie Eilish And Finneas Write New Song For Upcoming Disney Film

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are back at it, this time with a new song for an upcoming Disney and Pixar film.

The brother-sister duo have written a track called "Nobody Like U" for the new Disney+ movie Turning Red, which will be available to stream next month. Not only is their song featured in the film, but FINNEAS voices Jesse, one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town who sings the track, per Pitchfork. The pair also wrote two additional songs for the film, "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up."

According to Disney, Turning Red is about a young girl who faces the normal life of adolescences... while occasionally turning into a giant red panda. The film is available to stream on March 11. The soundtrack, featuring "Nobody Like U," will also drop that same day.

Check out FINNEAS and Eilish's new song below.