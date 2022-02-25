Latest Mock Draft Has Steelers Trading Up For Crucial Team Need

A mock draft published on Friday (February 25) has the Pittsburgh Steelers trading up to select a quarterback.

CBS Sports college football writer Tom Fornelli has the Steelers trading up from No. 20 overall to No. 10 to select Liberty's Malik Willis in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, a similar move to the one Pittsburgh made in 2019 to move up and select linebacker Devin Bush.

"There's been a lot of smoke about Pittsburgh's affinity for Malik Willis, and in this mock, it moves up to make sure any of the other teams in the market for a QB can't get him," Fornelli wrote. "Willis is the kind of QB lottery ticket who can pay huge dividends, as he's got a ceiling the others in this class don't."

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle predicted the Steelers would trade their first-round their 2023 first-round pick and their 2022 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for quarterback Derek Carr.

On Tuesday (February 22) General manager Kevin Colbert -- who recently announced his decision to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft -- confirmed the Steelers planned to tender backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins amid his upcoming restricted free agency, but didn't shy away from adding another player to compete for the starting quarterback role with the former Ohio State standout and Mason Rudolph following Roethlisberger's recent retirement.

"Dwayne will be a restricted free agent, and I'm sure we'll decide to tender him at some point," Colbert said, Steelers.com . "So we have Dwayne and we have Mason. Can we add to that group from the outside? Sure. We'll always look at trades, we'll always look at unrestricted groups, at potential cuts down the road and make those comparisons and compare what it's going to cost us, either from a draft compensation standpoint or from a free agency, salary cap availability decision and what that will do to the rest of your team."

"“We know we’re going to add to the position. I can’t tell you how at this point. We will go to camp with four. If we had to start today with Mason as our starter, let’s go. We’ll try to build the best team around him,” Colbert added via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.