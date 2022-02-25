This Place Has The Best Fries In All Of Kentucky
By Ginny Reese
February 25, 2022
Fries are quite literally the perfect side. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. You can even shake it up and have sweet potato fries.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best fries, and they're not from chain restaurants. The website states, "While the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path. Don't worry: We have you covered. We've rounded up some of the best French fries in every state, and you just might plan a road trip after reading this list."
According to the website, the best fries in all of Kentucky come from The Village Anchor Pub & Roost in Anchorage. So what sets this eatery's fries above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:
"Southern-American is the specialty dining offered in this Kentucky bistro. The fries come with a Southern flair. Try the sweet potato version with marshmallow dipping sauce, and you'll satisfy your sweet tooth!"
