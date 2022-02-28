Maksim Chmerkovskiy Trying To Leave Ukraine, Says He Was Arrested

After days of being stuck in Urkraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy is preparing to leave his home country.

The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to share new updates while the Russian invasion in Ukraine has trapped him in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. He also shared with fans that at one point he was arrested, per People. Though he didn't say what led to his arrest, he did call it a "reality check."

"The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise," he said. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check."