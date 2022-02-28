Maksim Chmerkovskiy Trying To Leave Ukraine, Says He Was Arrested
By Sarah Tate
February 28, 2022
After days of being stuck in Urkraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy is preparing to leave his home country.
The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to share new updates while the Russian invasion in Ukraine has trapped him in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. He also shared with fans that at one point he was arrested, per People. Though he didn't say what led to his arrest, he did call it a "reality check."
"The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise," he said. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check."
He also urged fans not to worry if he "disappears for a while" from social media as he prepares to leave the country, saying, "I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be OK."
Chmerkovskiy first updated fans about his situation on Thursday (February 24), posting an emotional video from a balcony, sharing his experience in Kyiv as military sirens blared in the background.
"I'm in Kyiv, contrary to what I probably should've done a while ago ... and not that no one saw this coming, but everybody was hoping that the finality of this situation would be averted, that there wasn't going to be these kind of aggressive measures."