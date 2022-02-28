Megan Thee Stallion Is Not A 'Superstar' According To Joe Budden

Joe Budden thinks that Megan Thee Stallion hasn't reached superstar status despite her popularity.

On Saturday (Feb. 26), the "Savage" singer became the topic of discussion on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Joe insisted that Megan can't be classified as a superstar because of her album sales.

"You're not a superstar if you can't sell an album. What the fuck are we talking about right now," Joe said. "What stops her from being a superstar if we're taking out sales? She ain't sold shit. Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from mad different people. She's got a lot going on.

Megan Thee Stallion has seen much success in the last couple of years. Last year, the rapper landed a deal with Popeyes. She also signed a deal with Netflix in December. She made history last summer by becoming the first rapper to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Her 2020 debut album, Good News, went platinum, while her other recent projects have gone gold. However, Joe seems convinced the numbers aren't matching the popularity.

"Y'all are just mixing rules up," Joe continued, when his co-host tried to convince him that times have changed. "You still got to know how to sell a fucking album. When Adele come out, you gotta move. When niggas come out, you gotta move. When a superstar comes out, you mortal, mere minion n***** have to move. Nobody does that for Lil Nas X, nobody does that for the seven Meg Thee Stallion releases that dropped over the past two years. What are we saying?"

See the clip of Joe Budden discussing his opinion on Megan Thee Stallion below.