Ned Eisenberg, Known For 'Law & Order,' Dies At 65

Law & Order actor Ned Eisenberg has died. His wife, Patricia, reportedly confirmed that he passed away after battling cancer. He was 65. She said in a statement to TMZ:

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

Eisenberg is best known for his work on Law & Order, and recently took on roles in Mare of Easttown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Kate Winslet and Rachel Brosnahan, respectively. He also worked on several big-name movies among his more than six dozen acting credits. He launched the lengthy list beginning in 1980, according to IMDb.

TMZ notes that Eisenberg was born and raised in New York City. He is survived by his wife and his son.