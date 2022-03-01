DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Shows Off His Impressive Football Skills

DJ Khaled took to Instagram yesterday (Feb. 28) to show his son Asahd's football skills!

In the video, we see Asahd in his pajamas playing a fun game of football with his father. He runs and scores a touchdown as DJ Khaled cheers him on, with his "hands to the sky."

"Let’s go @asahdkhaled !!!!!!! 🏈 My son !," the DJ captioned his post.

Bon in 2016, Asahd is now 5 years old. In 2020, DJ Khaled welcomed another child, Aalam - now 2 years old. He announced the pregnancy in a video on Instagram, alongside his son Asahd.

See the video of his son's football moves below.