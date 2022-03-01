DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Shows Off His Impressive Football Skills
By Yashira C.
March 1, 2022
DJ Khaled took to Instagram yesterday (Feb. 28) to show his son Asahd's football skills!
In the video, we see Asahd in his pajamas playing a fun game of football with his father. He runs and scores a touchdown as DJ Khaled cheers him on, with his "hands to the sky."
"Let’s go @asahdkhaled !!!!!!! 🏈 My son !," the DJ captioned his post.
Bon in 2016, Asahd is now 5 years old. In 2020, DJ Khaled welcomed another child, Aalam - now 2 years old. He announced the pregnancy in a video on Instagram, alongside his son Asahd.
See the video of his son's football moves below.
Wondering what DJ Khaled has been up to? The DJ announced the launch of "Another Wing," his chicken wing brand late last year, available through delivery apps in at least two Canadian cities as of November. The music producer partnered with Miami-based Reef Technology, which operates ghost kitchens in five countries to service platforms like UberEats.
“Order another wing. And another. And another,” DJ Khaled said in a video he shared on Instagram. “Because one wing is never enough.”
Another Wing offers regular and boneless chicken wings in eight flavors, including “Un Un Un Believable Buffalo,” “You Loyal! Lemon Pepper” and “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha.”