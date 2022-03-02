These Texas Cities Are Considered The Happiest In America

Are you happy?

That's a loaded question, we know. But what if we told you that your mood was dependent on where you live? "For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being," WalletHub said in its latest study.

Moving to a new city could make you happier — at least that's what WalletHub's new study is trying to prove. The finance website compiled a list of the happiest cities in the United States based on "30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day," according to the study.

Here are the 16 Texas cities that made the list:

Plano (#22)

Austin (#30)

Grand Prairie (#83)

Irving (#89)

Garland (#97)

Fort Worth (#103)

Arlington (#107)

Dallas (#111)

Houston (#112)

Laredo (#115)

El Paso (#120)

Brownsville (#125)

San Antonio (#130)

Corpus Christi (#139)

Amarillo (#143)

Lubbock (#157)

Here are the 10 happiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Fremont, California Columbia, Maryland San Francisco, California San Jose, California Irvine, California Madison, Wisconsin Seattle, Washington Overland Park, Kansas Huntington Beach, California San Diego, California

You can read WalletHub's full study here.