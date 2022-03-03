This Restaurant Has The Best Heated Outdoor Dining In Kentucky

We're not completely out of colder nights and chilly weather yet. But, that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy sitting outside while dining out.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best heated outdoor dining spot. "During these times, having heated outdoor dining spots is important and we understand that. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in each state that you can dine at whether you're a local or visiting from out of town," the website said.

So which restaurant has the best heated outdoor dining spot in Kentucky? According to the website, it's Chik'n & Mi in Louisville. What makes it so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Dine on the heated outdoor patio at this Asian chicken and noodle shop. Known for its comfort dishes and vegan options, this establishment offers high-quality food at an affordable price. One Yelp reviewer calls it, 'quite literally one of the BEST places in Louisville.'"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best heated outdoor dining spot.