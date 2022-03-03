This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Connecticut

A Hartford restaurant is being credited as having the best pasta dish in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pasta dish in every state, which included Salute's rose pasta dish as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Located in the heart of Hartford, this Italian hotspot is one of the most buzzed-about eateries in Connecticut," Eat This, Not That's Wellsey Kesel wrote. "Customers rave about the rose pasta dish, prepared with sweet sausage and mushrooms and tossed in a light tomato cream sauce."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pasta dish in every state: