This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Hartford restaurant is being credited as having the best pasta dish in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pasta dish in every state, which included Salute's rose pasta dish as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Located in the heart of Hartford, this Italian hotspot is one of the most buzzed-about eateries in Connecticut," Eat This, Not That's Wellsey Kesel wrote. "Customers rave about the rose pasta dish, prepared with sweet sausage and mushrooms and tossed in a light tomato cream sauce."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pasta dish in every state:
- Alabama- Trattoria Zaza (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Sorrento's Restaurant (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Sicilian Butcher (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Bruno's Little Italy (Little Rock)
- California- Pasta Sisters (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Angelo's Taverna (Denver)
- Connecticut- Salute (Hartford)
- Delaware- Scalessa's (Wilmington)
- Florida- Pane & Vino (Miami)
- Georgia- Pasta da Pulcinella (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Sale Pepe (Lahaina)
- Idaho- Luciano's (Boise)
- Illinois- The Pasta Bowl (Chicago)
- Indiana- Iozzo's Garden of Italy (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Tumea and Sons Restaurant (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Napoli Italian Eatery (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Silvio's (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Arabella Casa Di Pasta (New Orleans)
- Maine- Paciarino (Portland)
- Maryland- Grano Pasta Bar (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Carmelina's (Boston)
- Michigan- Ottava Via (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Broders' Pasta Bar (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- The Sicilian II (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Cupini's (Kansas City)
- Montana- Ciao Mambo (Billings)
- Nebraska- Avoli Osteria (Omaha)
- Nevada- Pasta Shop Ristorante (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Campo Enoteca (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Mercato Tomato Pie (Newark)
- New Mexico- Piccolino (Santa Fe)
- New York- Forma Pasta Factory (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- Little Mama's (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Mezzaluna (Fargo)
- Ohio- Lola & Giuseppe's Trattoria (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Vito's Ristorante (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Grassa (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- DaMó Pasta Lab (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Andinos (Providence)
- South Carolina- Le Farfalle (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- PennePazze (Nashville)
- Texas- Paulie's (Houston)
- Utah- Sicilia Mia (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Trattoria Delia (Burlington)
- Virginia- Bombolini (Richmond)
- Washington- Due' Cucina Italiana (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Muriale's Italian Kitchen (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Gather (Jackson Hole)