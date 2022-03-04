These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Indiana

By Dani Medina

March 4, 2022

What was the inspiration behind your name? Were you named after a loved one? A celebrity? Or was your named picked out of a hat? A list?

Whether your name is a tradition in your family or if you're looking to start a new one, the same names continue to pop up. Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names in each state using Social Security data from 2020. Ties were broken by using the name's highest ranking since 2000.

In the United States, the most popular boy name is Liam — and it has been for the past four years — followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William. For the girls, Olivia is the most popular, followed by Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia.

In Indiana, here are the 15 most popular boy names:

  1. Oliver
  2. Liam
  3. Elijah
  4. Noah
  5. Henry
  6. Lincoln
  7. William
  8. Benjamin
  9. James
  10. Owen
  11. Jackson
  12. Theodore
  13. Lucas
  14. Asher
  15. Mason

Here are the 15 most popular girl names:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Ava
  5. Amelia
  6. Sophia
  7. Evelyn
  8. Harper
  9. Isabella
  10. Eleanor
  11. Nora
  12. Mia
  13. Scarlett
  14. Elizabeth
  15. Violet

To see the rest of the most popular baby names in Indiana, click here for the boys and here for the girls.

