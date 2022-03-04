These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Indiana

What was the inspiration behind your name? Were you named after a loved one? A celebrity? Or was your named picked out of a hat? A list?

Whether your name is a tradition in your family or if you're looking to start a new one, the same names continue to pop up. Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names in each state using Social Security data from 2020. Ties were broken by using the name's highest ranking since 2000.

In the United States, the most popular boy name is Liam — and it has been for the past four years — followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and William. For the girls, Olivia is the most popular, followed by Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia.

In Indiana, here are the 15 most popular boy names:

Oliver Liam Elijah Noah Henry Lincoln William Benjamin James Owen Jackson Theodore Lucas Asher Mason

Here are the 15 most popular girl names:

Charlotte Olivia Emma Ava Amelia Sophia Evelyn Harper Isabella Eleanor Nora Mia Scarlett Elizabeth Violet

To see the rest of the most popular baby names in Indiana, click here for the boys and here for the girls.