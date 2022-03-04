This Is The Richest Town In Arizona

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in Arizona was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in Arizona is Paradise Valley.

Here are some Paradise Valley statistics:

Median household income: $211,393 (207.7% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 2,796 (52.2% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $83,446 (male: $156,364; female: $74,167)

Civilian population with health insurance: 96.4%

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Families with income below poverty level: 2.7%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about Paradise Valley:

"Paradise Valley, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, is one of the top tourist destinations in the state. It is known for its luxury golf courses, shopping, real estate, and dining. The top employers in the town, according to the 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, include five-star resorts like Camelback Inn, Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa, and the InterContinental Montelucia Resort and Joya Spa."

To see the richest areas in each state, click here.