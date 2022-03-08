See How Problematic Nebraska Is On 2022's Most Sinful States List

When you think of sinful states, Nevada is the first to come to mind because of sin city, AKA - Las Vegas.

Each state has its own reason as to why it can be labeled as the most sinful, but WalletHub set out to find how all 50 states rank from most to least sinful.

"Each of the 50 states has its own virtues and vices. For example, New Mexico has among the worst drug use problem. And it certainly comes as no surprise that Nevada is the most gambling-addicted. But the cost of state sins is something we have to share as a nation. Gambling alone costs the U.S. about $5 billion per year. That's nothing compared to the amount of money we lose from smoking, though – over $300 billion per year."

WalletHub also noted that "Harmful behavior on the individual level can add up to staggering economic costs on a national scale."

In order to determine where each state stood on the sinful scale, WalletHub compared all 50 states across seven key metrics:

Anger & Hatred Jealousy Excesses & Vices Greed Lust Vanity Laziness.

So, Where does Nebraska rank on the list of most sinful states?

Nebraska was listed at No. 41.

Here are the top 10 most sinful states:

Nevada California Texas Florida Louisiana Tennessee Pennsylvania Georgia South Carolina Illinois

To see where each state ranks on the list, click here.