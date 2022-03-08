This Is The Best Brunch Spot In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
March 8, 2022
We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms.
LoveFood searched the country to find each state's best brunch spots, from traditional eggs and bacon to sweet and savory chicken and waffles. According to the site:
"Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state."
So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best brunch?
Millers All Day
According to the list, Charleston's Millers All Day serves up the best brunch in the entire state. From their shareable banana bread and cinnamon roll to the quiche and hot honey chicken donut, this restaurant is sure to make your brunch dreams come true.
Millers All Day is located at 120 King Street in Charleston.
Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best brunch spot in South Carolina:
"Offering trendy and elegant plates that are all still comforting, Millers All Day is a Charleston favorite. Serving an all-day brunch menu, it's a pretty spot to enjoy a cup of morning coffee and fuel up for the day. Customers love their biscuits with a wide variety of toppings, like fried chicken and mustard, fried bologna sausage and American cheese, or ham and fig jam, as well as the grit bowl and the Millers Plate — bacon, two eggs and grits or homefries."
Check out each state's best brunch spot here.