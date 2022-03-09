52 Lizards And Snakes Found Hidden In Man's Clothing At Border

A U.S. citizen arrested at the California-Mexico border was found to have 52 lizards and snakes hidden inside his clothing at the time of his detainment last month.

The 30-year-old man was pulled over by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on February 25 for an additional inspection, which led to his arrest, the agency confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News on Tuesday (March 8).

The agency confirmed that 52 live reptiles "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area" were discovered tied up in small bags at the time of the traffic stop.

In total, agents seized nine snakes and 43 horned lizards, with authorities noting that some of the species found are considered endangered.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego, in the statement obtained by NBC News. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”